LEGO Masters: Season Three Ratings



In the past, LEGO Masters has run during the summer months, when there’s less competition, and it’s done pretty well in the ratings. Now, FOX is airing the series during the regular season and has given the show The Masked Singer as a lead-in. Will the show’s ratings rise or fall? Will LEGO Masters be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A competition series, the LEGO Masters TV show pits teams of LEGO enthusiasts against other teams in challenges of imagination, design, and creativity. Will Arnett hosts while expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett serve as judges. Armed with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks, teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges. In each episode, Arnett and the expert judges encourage the builders, introduce various challenges, and put the builders’ creations to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most progress to the next round while other teams are eliminated. In the finale, the top teams face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the grand title of LEGO Masters.

For comparisons: Season two of LEGO Masters on FOX averaged a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.54 million viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the LEGO Masters TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?