LEGO Masters: Season Two of FOX TV Series Being Prepped for 2020-21

Viewers might get a second season of LEGO Masters next year. FOX has not yet renewed the competition series officially, per Deadline. However, those involved are preparing for a season two.

The second season of LEGO Masters would air at mid-season in early 2021. The 10 episode season wrapped on April 15, and the series averaged 3.5 million viewers an episode. In this site’s viewer voting poll, the series averaged a 9.26 rating.

What do you think? Do you want a second season of LEGO Masters?