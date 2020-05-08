Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

LEGO Masters: Season Two of FOX TV Series Being Prepped for 2020-21

by Regina Avalos,

LEGO Masters TV show on FOX: (canceled or renewed?)

©2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX

Viewers might get a second season of LEGO Masters next year. FOX has not yet renewed the competition series officially, per Deadline. However, those involved are preparing for a season two.

The second season of LEGO Masters would air at mid-season in early 2021. The 10 episode season wrapped on April 15, and the series averaged 3.5 million viewers an episode. In this site’s viewer voting poll, the series averaged a 9.26 rating.

What do you think? Do you want a second season of LEGO Masters?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.