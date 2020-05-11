Family Guy: Season 18; FOX Series Officially Renewed Through 2020-21 Season

The Griffins aren’t going away anytime soon. FOX just announced Family Guy has been officially renewed for the 2020-21 season.

From Seth MacFarlane, the animated sitcom takes place in a fictional Rhode Island town that’s based on MacFarlane’s hometown, and the story centers around the dysfunctional Griffin family. The Family Guy voice cast includes MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Patrick Warburton, and Mike Henry.

So far, season 17 of Family Guy is averaging a 0.72 rating in the 18-49 demo and 1.82 million viewers. Compared to season 16, that’s a near 30% drop in the demo ratings and a roughly 25% decline in viewership.

Work has been underway for a while on the season 18 episodes. In February 2019, FOX ordered production cycle KACX (FG-18) which will take Family Guy through its 18th season and possibly beyond (some episodes from previous production cycle JACX have yet to air). According to titles registered with the US Copyright Office, some season 18 episodes will include “Boys & Squirrels”, “Cutawayland”, “La Famiglia Guy”, “Meg’s Wedding”, “Peterminator”, “The First No L”, “Wild Wild West”, and “The Marrying Kind”.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Family Guy? Will you watch the new season on FOX?