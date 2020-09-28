Family Guy: Season 18 Ratings (2020-21)

The Griffins are staying on FOX. There’s no need to worry about Family Guy being cancelled for a while since the network has already renewed the Sunday night series for season 19 (2021-22) and season 20 (2022-23). Could the 20th season be the end or, is it a lock to be renewed for years and years to come? Stay tuned.

An animated family comedy series, Family Guy stars voice actors Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Patrick Warburton, and Arif Zahir. The series follows stereotypical sitcom dad Peter Griffin (MacFarlane). Overweight and a bit dim, Peter is close to his family but is also a heavy drinker. A piano teacher, wife Lois (Borstein) is a stay-at-home mother and usually ends up being the impatient voice of reason. An outcast at school, 18-year-old Meg (Kunis) is the family’s preferred dumping ground. Overweight like his dad, 13-year-old Chris (Green) is socially awkward and clueless, especially when it comes to the opposite sex. The baby of the family, one-year-old Stewie (MacFarlane) is diabolically clever, if sexually confused. Rounding out the Griffin family is their talking dog, Brian (MacFarlane). A ladies’ “man” who is particularly devoted to Lois, Brian is about one step away from AA.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 17 of Family Guy on FOX averaged a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.80 million viewers in live + same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

