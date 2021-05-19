Queens: ABC Previews Drama Series About a Reunited ’90s Hip Hop Band (Watch)

The band is getting back together. The alphabet network has ordered the Queens TV series for the 2021-22 television season. The ABC drama will air at 10:00 PM on Tuesday nights this fall and stars Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Taylor Selé, Pepi Sonuga, and Brandy.
In Queens, estranged and out-of-touch, four women in their 40s reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches — their ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.
Zahir McGhee, Sabrina Wind, and Tim Story are executive producers. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot episode is written by McGhee and directed by Story.
A premiere date will be released at a later date. In the meantime, here’s a teaser:
