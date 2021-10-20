Queens: Season One Viewer Votes

Can the ladies recapture their glory days in the first season of the Queens TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Queens is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Queens here.

An ABC musical drama series, the Queens TV show stars Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Taylor Selé, Pepi Sonuga, and Brandy. In the 1990s, the Nasty Bitches music group turned the world of hip-hop upside down. Their popularity skyrocketed with the success of their chart-topping single, “Nasty Girl”. Nasty Bitches was once regarded as one of the greatest girl groups of their generation but, despite critical and commercial success, the group was plagued by internal conflict and jealousy. The members are Brianna (Eve) aka Professor Sex, Jill (Naughton) aka Da Thrill, Valeria (Velazquez) aka Butter Pecan, and Naomi (Brandy) aka Xplicit Lyrics. Today, the ladies are in their 40s and are estranged and out of touch. Their former manager, Eric Jones (Sele), sets a reunion in motion and the women reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and swagger from their legendary past.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Queens TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Queens should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.