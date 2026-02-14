30 Ending or Cancelled TV Shows for the 2025-26 Season

Here’s a list of TV shows that aired (or are expected to air) during the 2025-26 season (roughly September 2025 through August 2026) but won’t be back for the 2026-27 season. Not finding a show that you believe has been cancelled? Check our other season lists or our network, cable, and streaming show status pages.

Latest additions: Rehab Addict (HGTV), The Kelly Clarkson Show (syndicated), and Sherri (syndicated).

This list will be updated as the season progresses, so feel free to bookmark and check back. If we’ve missed something, please let me know.

The Abandons (Netflix)

In 1850s Washington, two families led by powerful matriarchs — one wealthy, one poor but deeply loyal — battle for supremacy on the lawless frontier. It was put out to pasture after one season.

All American (The CW)

It was announced that season eight is the end of this long-running football drama. The 13 episodes bring generations of Crenshaw and Beverly together for a powerful conclusion.

Bel-Air (Peacock)

A dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air sitcom, this show ends with its fourth season.

Billionaires’ Bunker (Netflix)

When a group of billionaires takes shelter in a luxury bunker, an old feud between two families resurfaces amid an unprecedented global conflict. Season one is the end.

Boots (Netflix)

After impulsively joining the U.S. Marine Corps, a bullied teen finds new purpose (and unexpected brotherhood) with his motley team of fellow recruits. It was cancelled after a single season.

The Boys (Prime Video)

Set in a world where an evil corporation employs superheroes, this gritty drama ends with season five.

The Chi (Showtime)

Created by Lena Waithe, this drama revolves around life in a neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago. It ends with its eighth season.

Dexter: Original Sin (Showtime)

This is a prequel series revolving around Dexter Morgan as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. It was initially renewed for a second season but that order was rescinded.

English Teacher (FX)

A high school teacher (series creator Brian Jordan Alvarez) in Austin, Texas, often finds himself at the intersection of the personal, professional and political aspects of working at a high school. School’s out after two seasons.

Étoile (Prime Video)

This drama from Amy Sherman-Palladino follows the dancers and staff of two ballet companies. It had an initial two season order but the streamer cancelled the series after airing just a single season.

Heartstopper (Netflix)

A romantic coming-of-age story, the show follows the relationships of a group of teens. The show ran for three seasons and will wrap up with a movie.

The Kelly Clarkson Show (syndicated)

Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson hosts this daytime talk show and it’s been announced that it’s coming to a close after seven seasons.

The Kitchen (Food Network)

A cooking-themed talk show, this show ran for 36 seasons and 490 episodes before it was cleared out with the leftovers.

The Last Frontier (Apple TV)

When a prison transport plane suspiciously crashes near a rugged Alaskan town, the region’s U.S. marshal ignites a manhunt for dozens of violent inmates—and the criminal mastermind he believes is behind it all. The hunt ended with season one.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Coincidentally, the network decided to cancel this 33-year-old franchise just ahead of the merger of Skydance and CBS’ parent company, Paramount.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva (Paramount+)

In this NCIS spin-off, Ziva (Cote de Pablo) and Tony (Michael Weatherly) have reunited in Paris, where they’re raising their young daughter, Tali. When Tony’s security company is attacked, the family goes on the run across Europe. There’s only one season.

The Neighborhood (CBS)

It was announced that this sitcom had been renewed for an eighth and final season.

Outlander (Starz)

Claire and Jamie’s iconic love story comes to a close in the historical fantasy series’ eighth and final season.

Peacemaker (HBO Max)

A vigilante (John Cena) struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick evildoer butt in his quest for peace at any cost. There are no plans for a third season.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

Set in the 1990s, this crime drama prequel depicts Kanan Stark’s early years as he gets into the drug game and helps grow his mother’s drug business. Season five is the end.

Queer Eye (Netflix)

After 10 seasons and 86 episodes, the streamer decided to bring this renovation and personal makeover series to a close. The final installments were released in January 2026.

Rehab Addict (HGTV)

In this reality series, Nicole Curtis saves ramshackle homes from the wrecking ball and restores the properties to their original stunning glory. It was cancelled after nine seasons.

Ridiculousness (MTV)

MTV host Rob Dyrdek weighs in on zany, unbelievable and downright dangerous comedy clips from the internet alongside his regular co-commentators and special guest stars. It ends in 2026.

Sherri (syndicated)

Hosted by comedian and author Sherri Shepherd, this daytime talk show replaced Wendy Williams’ series. It was cancelled after four seasons.

Solar Opposites (Hulu)

An adult animated sci-fi comedy about a family of aliens who crash land on Earth, this show ended with its sixth season.

Survival of the Thickest (Netflix)

After a bad breakup, passionate stylist Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau) seizes the opportunity to start over in life and love while finding happiness on her own terms. Season three is the end.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Paramount+)

In this animated series, brothers Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey are faced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple. It went down the drain after two seasons.

The Upshaws (Netflix)

A comedy series, this program follows the lives of a working-class Black family in Indiana as they juggle everyday struggles. It ended with part seven.

The Way Home (Hallmark Channel)

A fantasy drama series, this show tells the story of three generations of women. They embark on a journey to find their way back to each other while learning important lessons about their family’s past. Season four is the end.

The Witcher (Netflix)

Geralt of Rivia (Liam Hemsworth), a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. The streamer announced that season five is the end.

status sheets to track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here. Check out ourto track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows