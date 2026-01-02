Billionaires’ Bunker: Cancelled on Netflix, No Season Two for Disaster Series

Billionaires’ Bunker will not return for a second season. Netflix has canceled the series after one season on the streaming service, which premiered in September. Sadly, for viewers, the season finale ended on a major cliffhanger.

Pau Simón, Alícia Falcó, Miren Ibarguren, Agustina Bisio, and Joaquín Furriel starred in the disaster series, which followed a group of billionaires as they lived out World War III in an underground bunker.

According to What’s On Netflix, Álex Pina did reveal there were some plans for a second season. He said:

“We have thought about how to start things back again, since we had to do it in order to write the season finale. So what happens immediately afterwards is laid out, as well as ideas on how to get even more mean and hardcore. What we have not thought about yet is how season 2 would be mapped out.”

What do you think? Did you watch this Netflix series? Were you hoping for a second season?