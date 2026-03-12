The Lowdown: Season Two; Tommy Lee Jones Joins Cast of FX & Hulu Series

The Lowdown has added a big name to its cast for its second season. Tommy Jee Jones has joined the cast of the series alongside fellow addition Betty Gilpin.

Ethan Hawke stars in the FX series, which follows a citizen journalist. The following was shared about season two:

“Oscar(R) winner Tommy Lee Jones has joined the cast of FX’s The Lowdown for the second season of the acclaimed comedy from two-time Peabody-winning creator Sterlin Harjo (Reservation Dogs) and starring current Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke. Jones joins previously announced Betty Gilpin (Glow) in the next season, which begins production this spring in Tulsa. The Lowdown is created by Sterlin Harjo, who executive produces with Garrett Basch, Ethan Hawke, Ryan Hawke, Duffy Boudreau and Scott Teems. The Lowdown is produced by FX Productions with all episodes currently available to stream on Hulu. FX’s The Lowdown follows the gritty exploits of citizen journalist Lee Raybon (Hawke), a self-proclaimed Tulsa “truthstorian” whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble. While Lee’s no idealist, he’s fiercely committed to exposing corruption and unearthing the city’s hidden rot, even when it puts him at risk. In season one, the publication of Lee’s latest exposé – a deep dive into the powerful Washberg family – is immediately followed by the suspicious suicide of Dale Washberg, and Lee knows he’s stumbled onto something big. Following a trail of breadcrumbs Dale has left behind, urging someone to dig deeper into the circumstances surrounding his death, Lee does just that. The first season also starred Keith David and featured guest stars Kyle MacLachlan, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tim Blake Nelson, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Michael “Killer Mike” Render, Kaniehtiio Horn, Tracy Letts, Peter Dinklage and the late, great Graham Greene.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

