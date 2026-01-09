The Hunting Party: Season Two Ratings + Viewer Votes

Last year, The Hunting Party was one of NBC’s lowest-rated scripted series to be renewed for another season. The network cancelled six scripted shows and likely decided to give this one a second chance, in hopes that the numbers would improve. If the ratings don’t get better, it seems likely The Hunting Party won’t get another chance. Will it be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A procedural crime drama series, The Hunting Party TV show was created by JJ Bailey and stars Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia. In the story, a small team of investigators are assembled to track down and recapture the most dangerous killers in United States history. More dangerous than ever, they’ve all just escaped from The Pit, a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist. The team includes FBI Special Agent Rebecca “Bex” Henderson (Roxburgh), CIA Agent Ryan Hassani (Sabongui), Army Intelligence officer Jenifer Morales (Garcia), and prison guard Shane Florence (McKenzie). Oliver Odell (Wechsler) is Bex’s former partner/mentor.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of The Hunting Party on NBC averaged a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.70 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of The Hunting Party yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

TV SHOW STATUS As of January 9, 2026, The Hunting Party has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like The Hunting Party TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?