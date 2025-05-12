The Hunting Party: Season Two; 2025-26 Renewal for NBC Crime Drama TV Series

Bex and her team will be back chasing escapees from The Pit in the 2025-26 TV season. NBC has renewed The Hunting Party for a second season. The show’s first season of 10 episodes finished airing a month ago.

A procedural crime drama series, The Hunting Party TV show was created by JJ Bailey and stars Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia. In the story, a small team of investigators is assembled to track down and recapture the most dangerous killers in United States history. More dangerous than ever, they’ve all just escaped from The Pit, a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist. The team includes FBI Special Agent Rebecca “Bex” Henderson (Roxburgh), CIA Agent Ryan Hassani (Sabongui), Army Intelligence officer Jenifer Morales (Garcia), and prison guard Shane Florence (McKenzie). Oliver Odell (Wechsler) is Bex’s former partner/mentor.

Airing primarily on Monday nights, the first season of The Hunting Party averages a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.70 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the traditional ratings, it’s been a middle-of-the-road performer for the network.

NBC has also renewed fellow freshman drama Brilliant Minds for a second year. Next season, it seems likely that both shows will get bigger episode orders.

“One of the things that you’re seeing us really lean into is these sophomore shows. Brilliant Minds only had 13 episodes in its first season, The Hunting Party only had 10 episodes. We need to give them full seasons and really lean into them and get them established,” said Jeff Bader, President, Program Planning Strategy, NBCUniversal Entertainment.

What do you think? Have you watched The Hunting Party TV series on NBC? Are you glad this procedural drama has been renewed for a second season and 2025-26?

