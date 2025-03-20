Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU: NBC Crossover Event Paired with Organized Crime Special Premiere

The Law & Order franchise will be together again for one night only next month. A crossover event is set for Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on April 17, and it has been revealed that Law & Order: Organized Crime will air its fifth season premiere immediately following the crossover on NBC. The series moved to Peacock for its fifth season.

EW said the following about the crossover event:

“The two-hour crossover event will see SVU’s Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) discover a brutal murder after a tip on a mysterious phone call. Members of both the SVU team and Law & Order’s 27th Precinct will investigate a series of rapes and murders victimizing marginalized women. SVU’s ADA Dominick Carisi, Jr. (Peter Scanavino) and L&O’s ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) will then team up to prosecute the suspect.”

A trailer for the season five premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime has also been released. Check that out below.

Peacock revealed the following about the return of the crime drama:

“Season five explores the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he did them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice.”

What do you think? Do you watch the Law & Order franchise on NBC? Are you excited about the return of Law & Order: Organized Crime?