Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season Three Viewer Votes

Published:

Law & Order: Organized Crime: canceled or renewed for season 4?

(Photo by: Zach Dilgard/NBC)


Stabler’s crusade continues in the third season of the Law & Order: Organized Crime TV show on NBC. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like Law & Order: Organized Crime is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime here.

An NBC procedural drama series, Law & Order: Organized Crime is a spin-off of the long-running Law & Order: SVU TV show and stars Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Brent Antonello, and Rick Gonzalez. The story follows the detectives of the NYPD’s Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle the city’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Det. Elliot Stabler (Meloni) has returned to the force after a decade away and must rebuild his life after a devastating personal loss. Stabler’s sergeant and partner, Ayanna Bell (Truitt), leads the task force. Observant and deceivingly smart, Jet Slootmaekers (Seiger) utilizes her tech expertise and hacking skills to give the team a leg up on striking their target. Detectives Jamie Whelan (Antonello) and Bobby Reyes (Gonzalez) are recent additions to the team.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Law & Order: Organized Crime TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Law & Order: Organized Crime should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on NBC?

Check out our NBC status sheet to track the peacock network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x