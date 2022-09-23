Law & Order: Season 22 Viewer Votes

Menu

The detectives and district attorneys have their work cut out for them in the 22nd season of the Law & Order TV show on NBC. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Law & Order is cancelled or renewed for season 23. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 22nd season episodes of Law & Order here.

An NBC procedural drama series, the Law & Order TV show stars Sam Waterston, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi and Mehcad Brooks. Set in New York City, stories follow the police who investigate crimes and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders. The characters include District Attorney Jack McCoy (Waterson), Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun (Odelya), Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price (Dancy), Lieutenant Kate Dixon (Manheim), Detective Frank Cosgrove (Donovan), and Junior Detective Jalen Shaw (Brooks). Stories are often based on real cases and episodes are split between a criminal investigation and the trial that follows.

What do you think? Which season 22 episodes of the Law & Order TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Law & Order should be cancelled or renewed for a 23rd season on NBC?

