Accused: Season Two; Patrick J. Adams and Jerrika Hinton Join FOX Anthology Drama

Accused has announced two more additions to its cast for season two. Patrick J. Adams (Suits) and Jerrika Hinton (Grey’s Anatomy) will appear in an episode of the anthology series. The series tells stories about incidents that have gone wrong through flashbacks from the defendant’s point of view.

Per TV Line, the two have been cast in an episode titled Marcus’ story. The episode will also star Nick Cannon. It was revealed that the episode will feature a story of how a tech entrepreneur creates software that when used takes a dark turn.

The air date for the episode was not revealed. Taylor Schilling, Justin Chambers, and Danny Pino were recently announced to appear in an episode titled April’s Story.

Accused will return to FOX on October 1st.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this FOX series this fall?