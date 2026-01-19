Naked and Afraid: Season 19 Preview and Premiere Date Released by Discovery

Naked and Afraid has its return date. Season 19 of the survival competition series will arrive next month. A trailer teasing the new series has been released.

Discovery Channel shared the following about the new season:

“Discovery Channel’s NAKED AND AFRAID returns for the most raw and adrenaline-charged season yet on Sunday, February 15 at 8PM ET/PT. This season, survivalists face hell on Earth and the ultimate test of body, mind, and spirit as they are dropped into five of the world’s most brutal and diverse locations, armed only with their determination and without water, food or clothing. In the two-hour season premiere, Naked and Afraid legend Matt Wright surprises two survivalists – one rookie and one returning challenger seeking redemption – in the punishing Florida Everglades. Intense heat, severe storms, swarming mosquitos, and aggressive allegators threaten to turn the swampy terrain into a relentless fight for survival. This season, in a franchise first, expert survivalists Ky Furneaux and Dan Link face 14 days on a remote island without any tools of any kind – no firestarter, pot or blade – in the most extreme test of human survival. Another groundbreaking challenge brings together a group of five fearless social media influencers to prove if their online personas can withstand the raw, primal reality of mother nature. In addition to watching NAKED AND AFRAID on Discovery, viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #NakedAndAfraid and following Naked and Afraid on Facebook, X, and Instagram. NAKED AND AFRAID is produced for Discovery Channel by Lionsgate Alternative Television.”

The trailer and key art teasing season 19 are below.

