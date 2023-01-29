Naked and Afraid: Season 15; Discovery Channel Sets Premiere Date for Survival Series

Naked and Afraid has its return date for season 15. Discovery Channel announced that the survival series would return to the network on February 19th. Episodes will also stream on Discovery+.

This season will feature duos working together to survive the elements. In a first, this season will feature two foreigners traveling to the US to survive in the Wild West.

Discovery Channel revealed the following about the return of the series:

“From the brutal jungles of Guyana to the notorious Devil’s Canyon in Mexico – a forbidding and hostile location where no one has been able to endure more than a few days before tapping out – this season of NAKED AND AFRAID will push even the most experienced survivalists to new extremes. With unprecedented obstacles and the stakes higher than ever, these diverse, history-making duos must find a way to work together with no water, no food and no clothes to endure the Everest of survival challenges. NAKED AND AFRAID premieres Sunday, February 19 at 8:00PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel and will be available to stream the same day on Discovery+. To kick-off a season packed with franchise firsts, two survivalists from overseas fight to become the first foreigners to endure 21 days on U.S. soil in America’s Wild West. In another new twist, two veteran Naked and Afraid medics get a taste of their own medicine and attempt to survive 21 days in front of the camera. Others will use their time in the wilderness to seek redemption for past failures. Four survivalists who tapped out in previous challenges – and have deep regrets about their fateful decisions – seize their last chance to prove their resolve and triumph as a tribe. These survivalists have no idea what they are in for. This season, survivalists get down and dirty for grueling challenges that are as raw as the third degree burns on their feet. No one can imagine the brutal journey that they are about to embark on. From a battle-tested MMA fighter to a professional backpacker, even the toughest will be knocked down and forced to put their ultimate survival skills to the test. Pushed way beyond their comfort zones, survivalists quickly go from pumped to punished by unrelenting insects, unpredictable temperatures and unfamiliar terrain. In addition to watching NAKED AND AFRAID on Discovery and discovery+, viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #NakedAndAfraid and following Naked and Afraid on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

