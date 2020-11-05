Moonshiners: Season 10 Renewal and Premiere Date for Discovery Channel Series

Time to get ready for a new season of Moonshiners. The series has been renewed for a tenth season, which will arrive later this month. Fans will see how the outlaw moonshiners thrive during the pandemic that impacted the nation and the world.

Discovery Channel revealed more about the new season in a press release. Check that out below.

“Times are tough around the world in 2020, and life in the backwoods of Appalachia is no exception. But for America’s favorite moonshiners, there’s a silver lining in these trying times. Just as their forefathers discovered during the Great Depression, outlaw shiners thrive in the face of adversity. While the global economy has shuttered the doors of businesses around the country, the moonshine business is booming. In an all-new season of Discovery’s hit series, MOONSHINERS, America’s favorite outlaw distillers will be tested like never before as they take bigger risks and ramp up their backwoods operations to meet unprecedented demand while taking advantage of an oversupply of raw ingredients unlike anything they’ve seen before. As only backwoods shiners will know, hard times make the best shine! The new season of MOONSHINERS premieres Tuesday, November 24 at 8pm ET/PT on Discovery with a special 2-hour episode. In addition to watching MOONSHINERS on Discovery, viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #Moonshiners and following Discovery on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. When the economy took a turn for the worse at the beginning of 2020, businesses around the country closed and national supply chains were majorly disrupted, leading to massive quantities of surplus ingredients for backwoods shiners to produce an endless supply of high-quality liquor for cheap. With an abundance of fruits and grains and some very distracted law enforcement, MOONSHINERS look to develop new recipes by building bigger stills and taking bigger risks than ever before. Already accustomed to a socially distant lifestyle, Tim, Tickle, Mark, Digger, Josh and the rest of the MOONSHINERS crew are ready to prove that while times may be tough, there’s always a silver lining in moonshining!”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Moonshiners on Discovery Channel? Will you watch season ten later this month?