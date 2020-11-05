How will Joe adjust to the changes in his life in the third season of The A Word TV show on SundanceTV and BBC One? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The A Word is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of The A Word here.

A SundanceTV family drama series, The A Word stars Lee Ingleby, Morven Christie, Max Vento, Molly Wright, Greg McHugh, Christopher Eccleston, Pooky Quesnel, David Gyasi, and Julie Hesmondhalgh. When five-year-old Joe Hughes (Vento) is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, feelings bubble to the surface which only serve to highlight the tensions between the members of his extended family. In season three, Joe is now 10 years old and we revisit the Hughes and Scott families. They struggle to meet the challenges of parenthood, disability, and separation and to hold the family together around the child who needs them all.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of The A Word TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The A Word on SundanceTV and BBC one should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.