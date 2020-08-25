The A Word: BBC Orders Spin-Off of SundanceTV Series

A spin-off from The A Word has been ordered by BBC, which will air on BBC One. The spin-off will focus on a couple as they deal with challenges of being a newlywed while living with Down’s Syndrome.

Deadline revealed more about the plot of Ralph and Katie, which will likely air on SundanceTV if it arrives in the US:

“The series follows Ralph, played by Leon Harrop, and Katie, played Sarah Gordy, as they embark on the biggest adventure of their lives, having just had the wedding of the year. Each 30-minute episode features a different story focusing on the domestic challenges faced by the newlyweds – challenges faced by all newlyweds, but with the added fact that they have Down’s Syndrome.”

Peter Bowker also said more about the series:

“Ralph and Katie is a natural step forwards from the ongoing ambition of The A Word to increase representation and diversity both on and off screen. Equally exciting is the opportunity to work again with two young actors as talented as Leon and Sarah. It is a tribute to their performances in The A Word that the BBC have commissioned this series.”

