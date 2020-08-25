The Powerpuff Girls: Live-Action Series in the Works at The CW

The Powerpuff Girls are possibly coming to The CW. A new live-action series is currently in development by Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. Television. The series will feature adult versions of the characters from the animated series.

Deadline revealed the following about the potential series for The CW:

“The Powerpuff Girls used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes. Now they’re disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?”

Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier are writing the script for the pilot of the series.

What do you think? Were you a fan of The Powerpuff Girls animated series? Will you watch the series take on their adult lives if the series lands on The CW?