Bulletproof: Season Three; CW Action Series Returns in March

Bulletproof fans will see the series return to The CW earlier than expected. The series’ third season will be released in March as a three-episode special event. An action series, Bulletproof typically airs during the summer months on the network.

Ashley Walters, Noel Clarke, Lindsey Coulson, Jason Maza, David Elliot, Olivia Chenery, Lucie Shorthouse, Lee Ross, Vanessa Vanderpuye, and Jodie Campbell star in the series which follows a pair of police detectives in London. Season three will see the action take place in South Africa.

The CW revealed more about the upcoming season of Bulletproof in a press release.

“In season three, the BULLETPROOF three-episode special finds the British NCA detectives and best friends, Aaron Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Ronnie Pike Jr. (Ashley Walters), heading to South Africa in search of a much-needed vacation from their London day-job. Unfortunately for them, rest and relaxation will have to wait as they get swept up in the kidnapping of a young girl and they soon find themselves delving into the criminal underbelly of Cape Town. This tense, action-packed journey will take them from the lavish world of Cape Town’s elite, through the poverty-stricken townships, with danger around every corner. Bishop and Pike will learn that not everyone with a badge can be trusted.”

The Bulletproof special event will arrive on March 15th at 8 PM ET/PT. The series will take the place of All American for three weeks.

