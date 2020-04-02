Vulture Watch
What’s This TV Show About?
A CW crime comedy-drama which originated on Sky in UK, Bulletproof stars Ashley Walters, Noel Clarke, Christina Chong, Lashana Lynch, Mandeep Dhillon, David Elliot, Jason Maza, Caroline Goodall, Clarke Peters, and Lindsey Coulson. Unfolding in London’s East End, the story centers on Bishop (Clarke) and Pike (Walters) who work as undercover police. Although they are from vastly different backgrounds, these partners have a deep, brotherly bond which finds its foundation in their moral code.
Season One Ratings
The first season of Bulletproof averaged a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 599,000 viewers. Learn how Bulletproof stacks up against the other CW TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will The CW cancel or renew Bulletproof for season two? The ratings aren’t very good but the series has already been renewed for a second season in the UK so, I think The CW will air it. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Bulletproof cancellation or renewal alerts.
4/2 update: Bulletproof has been renewed for a second season.
I loved Bulletproof and really hope it gets renewed for Season 2 here. I’ve been seeing all my British friends posting about how good Season 2 is for them on Sky TV. I want to be able to join with them in that.
I loved Bulletproof and can’t wait for season 2
I saw Chase and Status play the theme tune at Nozstock and literally blew me away
Absolutely loved this show! Hope season 2 is aired!
I like it. I hope it is renewed in the US.
Renew. Fun and intelligent. Had no promotion. I found it reading a ‘shows you should watch’ email. I’m glad I did
I like the show. The show is well done.
another “cw” show i never heard of or saw any ads for…good riddance