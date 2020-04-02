Menu

Bulletproof: Is The CW TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

The Television Vulture is watching the Bulletproof TV show. Are Bishop and Pike still on the job? Has the Bulletproof TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW?
 

A CW crime comedy-drama which originated on Sky in UK, Bulletproof stars Ashley Walters, Noel Clarke, Christina Chong, Lashana Lynch, Mandeep Dhillon, David Elliot, Jason Maza, Caroline Goodall, Clarke Peters, and Lindsey Coulson. Unfolding in London’s East End, the story centers on Bishop (Clarke) and Pike (Walters) who work as undercover police. Although they are from vastly different backgrounds, these partners have a deep, brotherly bond which finds its foundation in their moral code.  
 

The first season of Bulletproof averaged a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 599,000 viewers. Learn how Bulletproof stacks up against the other CW TV shows.
 

As of April 2, 2020, Bulletproof has been renewed for a second season on The CW which will debut June 17, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
Will The CW cancel or renew Bulletproof for season two? The ratings aren’t very good but the series has already been renewed for a second season in the UK so, I think The CW will air it. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Bulletproof cancellation or renewal alerts.

4/2 update: Bulletproof has been renewed for a second season.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Bulletproof TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series, instead?



Audra Schmelzer
Audra Schmelzer

I loved Bulletproof and really hope it gets renewed for Season 2 here. I’ve been seeing all my British friends posting about how good Season 2 is for them on Sky TV. I want to be able to join with them in that.

Mark Griffiths
Mark Griffiths

I loved Bulletproof and can’t wait for season 2
I saw Chase and Status play the theme tune at Nozstock and literally blew me away

Lena
Lena

Absolutely loved this show! Hope season 2 is aired!

Wayne Stephens
Wayne Stephens

I like it. I hope it is renewed in the US.

Jeanne
Jeanne

Renew. Fun and intelligent. Had no promotion. I found it reading a ‘shows you should watch’ email. I’m glad I did

Winston
Winston

I like the show. The show is well done.

brian
brian

another “cw” show i never heard of or saw any ads for…good riddance

