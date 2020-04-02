Vulture Watch

Are Bishop and Pike still on the job? Has the Bulletproof TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Bulletproof, season one. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you? *Status Update Below



What’s This TV Show About?

A CW crime comedy-drama which originated on Sky in UK, Bulletproof stars Ashley Walters, Noel Clarke, Christina Chong, Lashana Lynch, Mandeep Dhillon, David Elliot, Jason Maza, Caroline Goodall, Clarke Peters, and Lindsey Coulson. Unfolding in London’s East End, the story centers on Bishop (Clarke) and Pike (Walters) who work as undercover police. Although they are from vastly different backgrounds, these partners have a deep, brotherly bond which finds its foundation in their moral code.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Bulletproof averaged a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 599,000 viewers. Learn how Bulletproof stacks up against the other CW TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Bulletproof for season two? The ratings aren’t very good but the series has already been renewed for a second season in the UK so, I think The CW will air it. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Bulletproof cancellation or renewal alerts.

4/2 update: Bulletproof has been renewed for a second season.



Bulletproof Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Bulletproof‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the Bulletproof TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series, instead?