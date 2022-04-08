Mysteries Decoded: Is The CW TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A CW investigative documentary series, Mysteries Decoded comes from executive producers Gary Tarpinian and Paninee Theeranuntawat. In each episode, US Navy veteran and private investigator Jennifer Marshall leads a team working to reopen old cases like the Salem Witch Trials, the Lizzie Borden murders, and the mystery surrounding Area 51.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Mysteries Decoded is averaging a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 582,000 viewers. Learn how Mysteries Decoded stacks up against the other CW TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Mysteries Decoded for season two? The ratings are very low but the show seems relatively inexpensive to produce. This one could go either way. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Mysteries Decoded cancellation or renewal alerts.

4/8/22 update: Mysteries Decoded has been renewed.



