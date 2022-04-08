Menu

Mysteries Decoded: Is The CW TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

Mysteries Decoded TV show on The CW: canceled or season 2? (release date); Vulture Watch

(MorningStar Entertainment / The CW)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Mysteries Decoded TV showWhat’s the answer? Has the Mysteries Decoded TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Mysteries Decoded, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A CW investigative documentary series, Mysteries Decoded comes from executive producers Gary Tarpinian and Paninee Theeranuntawat. In each episode, US Navy veteran and private investigator Jennifer Marshall leads a team working to reopen old cases like the Salem Witch Trials, the Lizzie Borden murders, and the mystery surrounding Area 51.  
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Mysteries Decoded is averaging a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 582,000 viewers. Learn how Mysteries Decoded stacks up against the other CW TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

Mysteries Decoded has been renewed for a second season which will debut on July 6, 2022. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Mysteries Decoded for season two? The ratings are very low but the show seems relatively inexpensive to produce. This one could go either way. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Mysteries Decoded cancellation or renewal alerts.

4/8/22 update: Mysteries Decoded has been renewed.
 

What do you think? Are you glad the Mysteries Decoded TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series, instead?




Canceled and renewed TV show
