Mysteries Decoded: Season One Ratings

While they still run dramas in the summer, The CW tends to rely upon other fare that people can tune into without catching up with past episodes. Now they’ve debuted their new Mysteries Decoded TV show. Can it build up an audience on these sultry nights, or will it leave viewers cold? Will Mysteries Decoded be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. Status Update Below.

A CW investigative documentary series, Mysteries Decoded comes from executive producers Gary Tarpinian and Paninee Theeranuntawat. In each episode, US Navy veteran and private investigator Jennifer Marshall leads a team working to reopen old cases like the Salem Witch Trials, the Lizzie Borden murders, and the mystery surrounding Area 51.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

Note: These are the Live + Same Day Ratings which include “live” viewing plus delayed DVR viewing, up until 3am local time that same night. Ratings marked with an “*” are the fast affiliate ratings and will be updated with the Live+SD numbers when they are made available. Typically, networks get paid for C+3 ratings which include DVR viewing within three days of the original airing when commercials are watched. Those numbers are rarely released to the press.

4/8/22 update: Mysteries Decoded has been renewed.