Walker, The Flash, Superman & Lois, Legacies: The CW Announces Finale Dates

The CW is getting ready to wrap up its current season, and the network has announced finale dates for Walker, The Flash, and more. The network has already unveiled some of its summer programming plans.
The CW revealed the finale dates in a press release.
“”Look for All American and All American: Homecoming on May 23 with Superman & Lois on June 21, Naomi on May 10, The Flash on June 29, Kung Fu on June 15, Walker on June 23, Legacies on May 26, and Charmed on June 10.”
All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Superman & Lois, and Walker have already been renewed for the 2022-23 television season. The fates of All American: Homecoming, Charmed, Legacies, and Naomi are still up in the air so, their respective season finales could also end up being series finales.
