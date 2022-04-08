Walker, The Flash, Superman & Lois, Legacies: The CW Announces Finale Dates

The CW is getting ready to wrap up its current season, and the network has announced finale dates for Walker, The Flash, and more. The network has already unveiled some of its summer programming plans.

The CW revealed the finale dates in a press release.

All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Superman & Lois, and Walker have already been renewed for the 2022-23 television season. The fates of All American: Homecoming, Charmed, Legacies, and Naomi are still up in the air so, their respective season finales could also end up being series finales.

What do you think? Which CW shows do you watch? Are you excited to see these finales on The CW?