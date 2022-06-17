Network: The CW.

Episodes: 68 (hour).

Seasons: Four.

TV show dates: October 25, 2018 — June 16, 2022.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Matt Davis, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, Leo Howard, and Omono Okojie.

TV show description:

From creator Julie Plec, the Legacies TV show is a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries, which ended its eight-season run in 2017, and The Originals, which ended in 2018 after five seasons on The CW. This supernatural drama unfolds in Mystic Falls, Virginia.

The horror-fantasy centers on Hope Mikaelson (Russell), daughter of the Original, Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan). Hope is now a student at The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted, along with Lizzie (Boyd) and Josie (Bryant), the twin daughters of Alaric Saltzman (Davis).

Other students at the school include Milton Gladstone, i.e. MG (Fouse), an energetic vampire; Rafael Waithe (Smith); a newly triggered werewolf; and the enigmatic Landon Kirby (Shahghasemi). Together, these unusual young adults find themselves coming of age in ways as unique as they are.

The boarding school aims to bring out the best in them, despite their beasts within. Only time will tell if these witches, vampires, and werewolves will develop into bona fide heroes or outright villains. Although they’re still in school, they have to keep their abilities and true natures a secret, while they rely on age-old lore to help them learn how to fight their enemies.

Series Finale:

Episode #68 — Just Don’t Be A Stranger, Okay?

Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (Chris Lee), Jed (Ben Levin), Cleo (Omono Okojie), and Alaric (Matthew Davis) reflect on recent events and what comes next for each of them. Hope and Lizzie each find solace from unexpected yet welcome sources

First aired: June 16, 2022.

What do you think? Do you like the Legacies TV series? Should this CW TV show have been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?