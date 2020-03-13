Menu

Legacies: Season Two

Legacies TV show on The CW: season 2
What will the students learn in the second season of the Legacies TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Legacies is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Legacies here. *Status update below.

A CW supernatural drama, the Legacies TV show stars Danielle Rose Russell, Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Quincy Fouse, Aria Shahghasemi, Peyton Alex Smith, with Matt Davis. A spin-off of The Originals (which is a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries), this show is set in the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted in Mystic Falls, a haven for supernatural beings to learn to control their impulses and abilities. Typically a school for vampires like MG (Fouse), werewolves like Rafael (Smith) and witches like twins Lizzie (Boyd) and Josie (Kaylee Bryant), the kids and their beloved headmaster Dr. Alaric Saltzman (Davis) were stunned to come face to face with a series of monster and creatures they had only ever heard of in myth and lore — a dragon, a gargoyle, and the Headless Horseman. The evil behind the real-life resurrection of these formerly fictional beings proved to have a horrifying connection to the school’s newest student, Landon (Shahghasemi). This led his first and only love, Hope (Russell), the school’s shining star, to sacrifice her place at the school — and in the world — to protect Landon from a terrible fate. In season two, Hope tries to find her way back to the school she has learned to call home and the friends she has learned to love like family.

What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Legacies TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Legacies on The CW should be cancelled or renewed for a third season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

*1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed Legacies for a third season.



Loved this show. Need more!!!!!

March 4, 2020
Love this show! Amazing cast!!

February 20, 2020
I LOVE THIS SHOW AND ALSO THE ORIGINALS

February 17, 2020
I like the show but I think the plots could be better and with more realistic portrayals. I was also hoping to see more of Hope’s family connections tied into this show, with more quest appearances as well. It almost falls into a kiddie show that is not as good as the two predecessor shows. I like the show but I want to love the show like I did the others. Make the monster’s more believable and better challenging plots! I don’t want to see the show cancelled bc I do like it but I just think it could be… Read more »

February 15, 2020
I love this show its brilliant carnt wait to see want comes next if vampire diaries and originals is anything to go on as I lived them so I’m sure this will be just as impressive so pls keep it going xx

February 7, 2020
I absolutely loved the originals and I absolutely love this show…please dont cancel…like ever…or for awhile atleast! Love it!

January 29, 2020
I’m addicted to this show, absolutely love it

January 28, 2020
I love Legacies! Please don’t ever cancel! It is like coming home to old friends while you make new ones. The writing and acting are fantastic! Thank You ❤️

January 12, 2020
Dont cancel love this show!!!!

January 11, 2020
I love it. Do not cancel it

January 3, 2020
