A CW supernatural drama, the Legacies TV show stars Danielle Rose Russell, Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Quincy Fouse, Aria Shahghasemi, Peyton Alex Smith, with Matt Davis. A spin-off of The Originals (which is a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries), this show is set in the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted in Mystic Falls, a haven for supernatural beings to learn to control their impulses and abilities. Typically a school for vampires like MG (Fouse), werewolves like Rafael (Smith) and witches like twins Lizzie (Boyd) and Josie (Kaylee Bryant), the kids and their beloved headmaster Dr. Alaric Saltzman (Davis) were stunned to come face to face with a series of monster and creatures they had only ever heard of in myth and lore — a dragon, a gargoyle, and the Headless Horseman. The evil behind the real-life resurrection of these formerly fictional beings proved to have a horrifying connection to the school’s newest student, Landon (Shahghasemi). This led his first and only love, Hope (Russell), the school’s shining star, to sacrifice her place at the school — and in the world — to protect Landon from a terrible fate. In season two, Hope tries to find her way back to the school she has learned to call home and the friends she has learned to love like family.





*1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed Legacies for a third season.