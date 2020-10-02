Legacies: Season Three; Ben Levin Promoted to CW Series Regular

Legacies fans will see more of a certain werewolf when the series returns for its third season. Actor Ben Levin has been upped to series regular ahead of the CW show’s return.

Deadline said the following about Levin’s role on The CW series:

“Levin plays Jed, the Salvatore School’s werewolf Alpha, who must work to reassemble the pack and repair the damage done to his friendships in the wake of Malivore’s most devastating attack.”

Over the first two seasons, Levin has appeared on 13 episodes of the supernatural drama. Legacies is set to return early next year with its third season, and production is set to begin on new episodes soon. A specific 2021 premiere date for Legacies has not yet been set.

