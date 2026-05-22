Prison Break: Hulu Reboot to Begin Filming Next Month, Recasting Announced

Prison Break is gearing up to start production. According to THR, filming for the Hulu reboot series will begin next month in Los Angeles. The series will film in the city after landing an $18.9 million tax credit.

It has been reported that the 63-day production will cost approximately $53.2 million. The following was revealed about the production:

“Production is due to begin in June and will partially shoot on stages at Radford Studio Center, the historic facility in LA’s Studio City neighborhood. Filming will start as Netflix nears a deal to buy the production campus, which has been the home for such series as Gilligan’s Island and Seinfeld. Prison Break shot its pilot in West Virginia last year but thanks to the California tax credit, showrunner Elgin James, who previously co-created Mayans AC, was able to base the production in the state. It’s not outside norms for a pilot to shoot in one location then shift to another for the remainder of a season.”

Emily Browning, Lukas Gage, Drake Rodger, Clayton Cardenas, JR Bourne, Myles Bullock, and Georgie Flores will star in the reboot, which will follow a former soldier who takes a job at a prison to show how far she will go to free the one she loves.

One role was recast following the pilot. According to Deadline, Kelli Berglund will replace Priscilla Delgado. She will play Cheyenne, a female inmate at the prison.

The premiere date for the Prison Break reboot will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you enjoy the original Prison Break? Do you plan to watch the reboot?