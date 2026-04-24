Bear Grylls Is Running Wild: Season One Ratings

Last year, FOX announced that they were reviving the Running Wild with Bear Grylls series. That show aired for six seasons and 51 episodes between runs on NBC and National Geographic Channel. At the last minute, FOX opted to change the title to Bear Grylls Is Running Wild. Will this newly titled version last as long as the original show? Will Bear Grylls is Running Wild be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

An adventure reality series, the Bear Grylls Is Running Wild TV show takes some famous people into the wild for a 48-hour journey of a lifetime. With thrilling action and revealing conversations, Grylls takes his guests on unforgettable adventures in breath-taking wilderness. This season, Grylls leads cast members on a globe-spanning adventure through some of the planet’s most unforgiving landscapes; from Norway’s glacial wilderness to the legendary mountains of Eryri in Wales. The journeys cut through Arctic rainforest, vast canyonlands, and brutal desert terrain, pushing participants to their limits with glacier crossings, canyon descents, high-risk extractions, and an adrenaline-charged freefall from 11,000 feet, into an adventure along the Irish Sea. Guests in the first season are Elizabeth Banks, Rhys Darby, Colman Domingo, Tiffany Haddish, Matthew McConaughey, MGK, Michelle Monaghan, and Uma Thurman.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

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Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of April 25, 2026, Bear Grylls is Running Wild has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Bear Grylls is Running Wild TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?