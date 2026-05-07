Highway to Heaven: FOX Orders Reboot of Michael Landon Series for 2027-28 Season

Highway to Heaven is headed back to the small screen. FOX has ordered a reboot of the classic Michael Landon for the 2027-28 season. The reboot is being developed by Jason Katims. The original series aired on NBC for five seasons during the 1980s.

FOX shared the following about the reboot:

“Highway to Heaven, the globally celebrated drama that captured the hearts of audiences around the world over the course of its five-season run, is coming to FOX. Acclaimed writer-producer Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, Roswell), helms this new take on the beloved television classic originally created by the legendary Michael Landon. Slated to debut during the 2027-28 season, the series will introduce longtime fans and a new generation to the franchise’s timeless themes of compassion, humanity, and second chances.

Produced and owned by FOX Entertainment Studios, the reimagined Highway to Heaven is executive produced by showrunner Jason Katims, Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, and Todd Cohen, alongside Mark Itkin and Michael Landon Productions’ Cindy Landon – steward of the original series and widow of creator Michael Landon – and Wayne Lepoff. Highway to Heaven will air on the FOX Television Network with worldwide distribution by FOX Entertainment Global.

Debuting in 1984, Highway to Heaven became a cultural touchstone, resonating with audiences through its uplifting storytelling, memorable characters, and emotional, feel-good spirit. The new series will introduce an original spin to the unforgettable journey of a “probationary angel,” who is sent to Earth to earn his wings by helping people in need.

“With the incredible pairing of Jason Katims, Cindy Landon, and the Amblin team, we’re building on Highway to Heaven’s timeless legacy of transformation and optimism in a way that feels deeply relevant and relatable to our audience,” said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network.

“Highway to Heaven has always been about connection, compassion and the idea that small acts can have big ripple effects and make a lasting difference,” said Cindy Landon. “I’m proud to help carry Michael’s legacy forward with partners like FOX and Amblin, who understand the heart of this series and are bringing it to a new generation at just the right moment.”

“I’m excited by the challenge of putting a contemporary lens on this classic tale,” said Jason Katims. “The idea of telling a very grounded, human story about an angel feels immediately emotional to me – and fun. I love going outside my comfort zone to tell a tale about someone trying to do better as an angel than he did as a man.”

Katims has served as creator, showrunner, writer, and executive producer for hundreds of episodes of television. His credits include Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, As We See It, My So-Called Life, The Path, Away, Dear Edward, Roswell, About A Boy, Boston Public, and Rise. Katims has received the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, the Peabody Award, multiple Humanitas Prizes, multiple Academy Honors Awards (presented by the Television Academy), multiple Writers Guild Award nominations, and an AFI recognition. His features include The Vow and The Pallbearer. Katims is repped by CAA and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham LLP.”