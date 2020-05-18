LA’s Finest: How Did the Spectrum Series End Up on FOX?

LA’s Finest is coming to FOX this fall. Now, viewers are finding out why the series, which has aired two seasons on Spectrum’s On-Demand streaming service, is coming to the broadcast network.

This was something that had the possibility of happening before, but the entertainment shutdown has forced networks to find creative ways to fill their primetime schedules.

Per Variety, Sony Pictures Television Studios president Jeff Frost said the following:

“Interestingly enough, we had raised it with Fox a while back, and at the time they were so focused on their original development, they didn’t express as much interest.”

Once the shutdown was in place, FOX and two other networks expressed interest in LA’s Finest.

The cop drama is not the only series that may land on a broadcast network after appearing on a streaming format. Frost said the following about the Mad About You revival:

“There are all kinds of conversations ongoing in connection with that. Since it aired later, that window hasn’t opened up yet, but it’s definitely in the discussion stage.”

What do you think? Do you plan to watch LA’s Finest on FOX this fall?