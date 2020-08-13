LA’s Finest: New Season Two Premiere Date Announced, Temple to Debut on Spectrum

Spectrum is ready for the fall! The network just announced the season two premiere date for LA’s Finest and the debut of new TV show Temple.

A spin-off of the Bad Boys film franchise, the police drama centers on Sydney Burnett (Gabrielle Union). Syd once took down a drug cartel in Miami, but has left the past behind and is now an LAPD detective. Her new partner is Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), a working mom who also has a complicated history.

Temple stars Mark Strong as Daniel Milton, a brilliant but haunted surgeon who “sacrifices everything for love when he opens an illegal medical clinic in the network of tunnels beneath London’s Temple subway station.” The new TV show premieres on Spectrum on October 26th.

Meanwhile, season two of LA’s Finest debuts on September 9th.

LOS ANGELES – The dynamic duo is back as Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba return for the second season of the Jerry Bruckheimer and Sony Pictures Television-produced series, L.A.’s FINEST on Wednesday, September 9 when all 13 episodes drop On Demand. Next up, from the sunny streets of Los Angeles to deep below the London underground, Spectrum Originals will also debut TEMPLE, a Mark Strong-led eight-part thriller set to premiere Monday, October 26. “Our strategy at Spectrum Originals has always been to carefully curate quality programming for our audience and serve as an entertainment destination,” said Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals. “It’s going to be an action-packed fall, as fans and soon-to-be-fans of our flagship series L.A.’s FINEST will be able to binge seasons one and two in their entirety, free and on demand. Then later in the fall we will drop all eight-episodes of the gripping series TEMPLE lead by the wildly talented Mark Strong.” This fall viewers can catch up on all of Spectrum Originals content including, MANHUNT: DEADLY GAMES the intense anthology series chronicling one of the largest manhunts on U.S. soil; the popular limited series revival, MAD ABOUT YOU; PARADISE LOST a Southern gothic mystery series, starring Josh Hartnett; two seasons of SIDE GAMES (TODO POR EL JUEGO) and the high-octane street racing series, CURFEW. All series are currently available exclusively to Spectrum video subscribers free (and without ads) On Demand. Additionally, select Spectrum programming is expanding off platform and viewers will be able to catch L.A.’s FINEST season one on FOX as it makes its primetime debut on Monday, Sept. 21 (8:00-9:00 pm ET/PT).”

