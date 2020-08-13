In the Cut, Family Time: Mark Curry and Kim Coles Join Returning Bounce TV Series

Some new faces are joining In the Cut. Bounce TV just announced Mark Curry and Kim Coles will star TV show’s upcoming seventh season.

The comedy series centers on barbershop owner Jay “The Dream” Weaver (Dorien Wilson), who unknowingly fathered a child over 30 years ago. As an adult, his son Kenny (Ken Lawson) seeks him out. Now, they’re learning to live and work with each other in close quarters. The cast also includes Dorion Renaud, John Marshall Jones, Laura Hayes, Chastity Dotson, and Kalita Smith.

Season seven of In the Cut premieres on Bounce TV on August 26th at 9 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Family Time returns with a new season this October.

Read more info below:

In The Cut – Bounce’s popular comedy In The Cut is back in the barbershop for an all-new seventh season starting August 26 at 9:00 pm (ET). Series stars Dorien Wilson and Kellita Smith will be joined by TV veterans Mark Curry ( Hanging With Mr. Cooper ) and Kim Coles ( Living Single ) in the hilarious cast.

Bounce’s popular comedy is back in the barbershop for an all-new seventh season starting August 26 at 9:00 pm (ET). Series stars Dorien Wilson and Kellita Smith will be joined by TV veterans Mark Curry ( ) and Kim Coles ( ) in the hilarious cast. Family Time – The new season of Family Time, Bounce’s longest-running original series, will bow this October and will see Tony (Omar Gooding, Jr.) and Lisa (Angell Conwell) dealing with all the good and the bad that comes with being empty nesters.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of In the Cut? Will you watch the new season?