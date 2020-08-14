Vulture Watch

What’s ahead for the Stallworth family? Has the Family Time TV show been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on Bounce TV? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Family Time, season eight. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Bounce TV television channel, Family Time stars Omar Gooding, Angell Conwell, Bentley Kyle Evans Jr., and Jayla Calhoun with Paula Jai Parker, Tanjareen Thomas, Erica Shaffer, Clayton Thomas, and Shanti Lowry in recurring roles. Season seven guests include Stokley Williams, Denise Boutte, KiKi Haynes, and Rodney Perry. Created by Bentley Kyle Evans, the sitcom follows the lives of the Stallworth family who relocated to the suburbs after hitting the lottery. High school sweethearts Anthony and Lisa and their children are a tight-knit family living the middle-class American dream who make up their own rules for love, marriage, and family along the way. Season seven finds Anthony (Gooding) and Lisa (Conwell) grappling with becoming empty nesters while their children, Devin (Evans, Jr) and Ebony (Calhoun), spread their wings as young adults.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 14, 2020, Family Time has been renewed for an eighth season which will debut TBD. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will Bounce TV cancel or renew Family Time for season eight? The channel typically doesn’t announce renewal decisions until the next season is about to debut. My gut tells me that Family time will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Family Time cancellation or renewal news.

8/14/20 update: Family Time has been renewed.



Family Time Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad the Family Time TV show has been renewed for an eighth season? How would you feel if Bounce TV cancelled this TV series, instead?