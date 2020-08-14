The Doctors: Season 13; Daytime Series Returning But Will Feature New Format and Host

A new season of The Doctors is coming soon! The thirteenth season will premiere in September, and everything will be all new. New studio, new format, and a new host. Dr. Ian Smith is taking charge of the series. This season will have the focus of helping people deal with the times we’re living in at the moment.

CBS revealed more about season 13 of the daytime series in a press release. Check that out below.

“The Emmy Award-winning series THE DOCTORS today announces it will debut a new format and host when it premieres its 13th season on September 21. Dr. Ian Smith, best-selling author and trusted medical expert, steps in as host as the series moves to a new state-of-the-art studio to deliver even more timely and reliable breaking medical news and trusted information. THE DOCTORS will launch the theme “Take Your Power Back,” designed to empower viewers to break through the fear and uncertainty of current times. The season-long series will provide ongoing tips and solutions to get Americans into fighting shape physically, mentally and emotionally. “This is an unprecedented time, and people are looking for the latest in updates delivered in an easy to understand format, and THE DOCTORS is the perfect place to help us all take control of our lives,” said Dr. Ian Smith. “Helping people learn how to be the best versions of themselves is a personal passion of mine, and I am excited to bring viewers unbiased information and facts, free of any political slant, to help them take their power back.” “Trustworthy and straightforward medical news has never been more important. THE DOCTORS recognizes the opportunity to support our viewers and deliver the content they’re looking for and deserve to get,” said Jay McGraw, executive producer, THE DOCTORS. “Dr. Ian and our award-winning team coming together for season 13 are focused on being an empowering resource of news, solutions and inspiration to stay healthy and become stronger than ever.” THE DOCTORS will begin production this month and will feature a new, modern East Coast studio. THE DOCTORS is produced by Stage 29 Productions and distributed by CBS Television Distribution. Jay McGraw, Carla Pennington, Patricia Ciano and Dr. Phillip C. McGraw are executive producers.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Doctors? Will you watch the new season on CBS next month?