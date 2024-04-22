Botched Bariatrics: TLC Releases Premiere Date and Promo for Medical Transformation Series

Botched Bariatrics is coming soon to TLC. The cable network has announced the premiere date and released a trailer. The series will feature bariatric procedures gone wrong.

TLC revealed more about the series in a press release.

“TLC announced today a new medical transformation series, BOTCHED BARIATRICS, featuring patients whose lives have been turned upside down after suffering complications from their bariatric surgery. These patients are in dire need of help, ranging from a woman who can only eat pureed food to a man living with explosive bowels. Doctors and experts in their fields, bariatric surgeons Dr. Khan, Dr. Hodges, and Dr. Rao along with plastic surgeons Dr. Kundu and Dr. Caplin, take on these botched bariatric patients and see if they can undo the mistakes made during their previous surgeries. This new series premieres on Wednesday, May 15th at 10PM ET/PT on TLC.

Episode descriptions below:

“Cut The Crap” – Airing May 15th at 10 PM ET/PT

Latoya wants to spend time with her kids again and that means the 10-lb mass between her legs needs to go! However, Drs. Khan and Kundu soon realize that’s only the tip of the iceberg. Then, tired of dealing with explosive bowels, Sean turns to Dr. Hodges for help.

“Holy Moly” – Airing May 22nd at 10 PM ET/PT

Not just a hole in 1, but a hole in 6! Alice Jean’s botched lap band removal left her with 6 belly buttons that form a golf course on her stomach. Meanwhile, Simone seeks help with her uncontrollable vomiting.

“Butt Out” – Airing May 29th at 10 PM ET/PT

After her botched lap band surgery made it impossible to swallow solid food, Christina has been blending her meals for over a decade. Dr. Caplin assists a patient whose tummy tuck left her with an unsightly stomach.

Follow TLC on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube for all the latest on BOTCHED BARIATRICS.

BOTCHED BARIATRICS is produced by Glass Entertainment Group and Crybaby Media for TLC.”