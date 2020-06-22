Say Yes to the Dress: Season 18 Gets Premiere Date on TLC

Get ready for new episodes of Say Yes to the Dress. New episodes will air starting next month on the cable network.

“Wedding season looks a lot different this summer, but Randy Fenoli and his team of bridal specialists are still on hand to help brides-to-be find the dress of their dreams. On Saturday, July 11 at 8PM ET/PT, SAY YES TO THE DRESS kicks off with a special quarantine episode. Then, at 9PM ET/PT viewers will be welcomed back inside Kleinfeld Bridal for all of the wedding drama—both within bridal parties and among the Kleinfeld staff—that they’ve come to love. Subsequent episodes will premiere on Saturdays at 8PM ET/PT.

The global pandemic effectively scuttled the traditional summer wedding season and postponed the dreams of countless brides across the US., but there’s nothing like a challenge to help get the creativity flowing for Randy and the crew. From virtual appointments to dresses on lockdown to rescheduled weddings, this is unlike anything the team has seen before—but they’re up to the task of making even quarantine wedding dreams come true!

Then it’s back to business as usual with a brand-new season filled with celebrity and jaw-dropping bridal requests. The Bachelor fan-favorite Caila Quinn heads to Kleinfeld to find the gown she’s always envisioned. With her family and friends by her side, they worry that Caila will try to please her social media followers while selecting a dress, rather than picking a gown she really loves. Later in the season, Big Brother’s very own Bayleigh Dayton is also shopping for a dress to begin her happily ever after with co-star Chris ‘Swaggy C’ Williams, whom she fell deeply in love with less than a month after meeting. A first-time ask leaves the consultants stunned, as one bride has her heart set on a ‘naked dress,’ wanting to leave her guests in shock and awe.”