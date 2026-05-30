House of the Dragon: Season Three Trailer Unveiled by HBO Ahead of June Premiere

House of the Dragon returns next month, and viewers are getting a closer look at the series’ third season. HBO has released a trailer for the series, which has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, Abubakar Salim, Tom Cullen, Tommy Flanagan, Dan Fogler, Joplin Sibtain, and Barry Sloane star in the series set before the events of Game of Thrones.

HBO shared the following about the series:

“Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.”

House of the Dragon returns on June 21st. Check out the trailer below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this HBO series? Are you planning to watch season three?