House of the Dragon: Season Three — Has the HBO TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Westeros is on the brink of a bloody war, but has the House of the Dragon TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on HBO? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of House of the Dragon, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A fantasy series airing on the HBO television network, the House of the Dragon TV show is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel and is a prequel to Game of Thrones. It stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Sonoya Mizuno, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban and Jefferson Hall. Additional season two cast members include Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan. The series tells the story of House Targaryen. King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) is chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed his grandfather, the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. Prince Daemon Targaryen (Smith) is the younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (D’Arcy) is the king’s first-born child. She is of pure Valyrian blood and a dragonrider, but perhaps most importantly, she was not born a man. Lord Corlys Velaryon (Toussaint), aka “The Sea Snake, is the head of the House Velaryon. The most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, his house is even richer than the Lannisters and claims the largest navy in the world. His wife is Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Best), a dragonrider who was passed over as heir to the throne because the realm favored her cousin, Viserys, simply for being male. Otto Hightower (Ifans) is the Hand of the King and loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne. Alicent (Cooke) is his daughter and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. Raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle, she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen. In season two, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war, with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra. Each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of House of the Dragon averages a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.33 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s even in the demo and down by 29% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how House of the Dragon stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

House of the Dragon has been renewed for a third season, which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

