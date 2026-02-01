House of the Dragon: Season Four to End HBO’s Game of Thrones Prequel Series

House of the Dragon has its end date set. HBO has announced that the series will end with its fourth season.

Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Sonoya Mizuno, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban and Jefferson Hall star in the series based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel. The series is a prequel to Game of Thrones.

Casey Bloys spoke about the series’ future with Deadline. He said the following:

“The idea has always been to follow the history of the Targaryens. If you know the books, you know how the Targaryens end up. So there is a natural end to this particular history of that House of the Targaryens.”

Season three of House of the Dragon will air this summer.

What do you think? Will you be sad to see this HBO series end?