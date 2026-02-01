God of War: Mandy Patinkin and More Cast in Prime Video Series Based on Video Game

God of War has added to its cast. Mandy Patinkin, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Alastair Duncan, Jeff Gulka, and Danny Woodburn have all joined Ryan Hurst (above, left) in the series inspired by the PlayStation video game franchise. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

Prime Video shared the following about the roles the new arrivals will play:

“Mandy Patinkin to play Odin in Prime Video’s God of War from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios.

Odin Character Description: Odin, the All-Father, is not physically imposing or particularly god-like: but looks can be deceiving. He is the most powerful Aesir god, a patriarch who leads with an iron fist, and an unrivaled seeker of knowledge. When it comes to seeking out prophecy, Odin is paranoid, manipulative, and dangerous— he will do anything to try and prevent Ragnarök, the Norse end of days. He serves as a formidable antagonist to Kratos.

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson to play Thor in Prime Video’s God of War from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios.

Thor Character Description: The God of Thunder is a mountain of a man who has weathered many a battle in his time but whose actions in a war fought long ago now haunt his waking hours. Once the loyal soldier of Asgard and his father’s right hand man, Thor is now but a shadow of his former self as he drowns himself in alcohol and tries not to think of the price he paid. Keeping his wife and children at arm’s length has only deepened his isolation, but the power (and danger) of the God of Thunder is still there just beneath the surface.

Alastair Duncan has signed on to play Mimir in Prime Video’s God of War from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Alastair also played Mimir in the video games God of War and God of War Ragnarök.

Mimir Character Description: Mimir is a cheery fellow from Celtic lands with an expansive intellect, a quick wit and a good head on his shoulders. Never at a loss for words, Mimir is the self-described “Smartest Man in the World”. He served as an advisor to Odin the All-Father, who ultimately banished Mimir to confinement in the trunk of a tree, forever cut off from the people he loves and anything that could nourish his mind. In the wake of his banishment, Mimir seeks atonement for the terrible deeds he committed in the All-Father’s name.

Jeff Gulka has signed on to play Sindri in Prime Video’s God of War from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios.

Sindri Character Description: Sindri is a renowned dwarven blacksmith whose incredible weaponry is sought after across the realms. Neurotic, helpful, and extremely germaphobic, Sindri is the complete opposite of his cranky, foul-mouthed brother and business partner, Brok.

Danny Woodburn has signed on to play Brok in Prime Video’s God of War from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios.

Danny’s most recent credits include being a series regular on the final two seasons of “The Witcher” on Netflix and a recurring role on “Bookie” for HBO Max.

Brok Character Description: Brok is a legendary dwarven blacksmith who was alienated from his community when he helped build a super-weapon. He is brash, irreverent, and gruff – the complete opposite of his uptight brother and fellow blacksmith, Sindri, with whom he has a contentious relationship. Gamers will know Brok as the beloved weapons dealer with an unrivaled artistry for creative, foul-mouthed curses.”