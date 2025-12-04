God of War: Season Two Order Revealed as Pre-Production Begins on Prime Video Series

New details for Prime Video’s God of War series have been revealed. The series based on the PlayStation video game franchise has been given a two-season order. The series was ordered in 2022.

According to Deadline, pre-production and casting are now underway in Vancouver for the new live-action series. Ronald D. Moore is the series’s showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Frederick E.O. Toye will direct the first two episodes.

The following was revealed about the plot of the Prime Video series:

“Based on PlayStation‘s hugely popular ancient mythology-themed video game, God of War follows father and son Kratos and Atreus — the roles that are now casting — as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.”

The premiere date and additional details will be revealed later.

