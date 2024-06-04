The 1% Club: Season One Ratings

Game shows are generally fairly inexpensive to produce and FOX and Prime Video are sharing the expenses on this one. Are the costs low enough and ratings high enough to ensure the show’s survival? Will The 1% Club be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A humorous game show, The 1% Club TV series is hosted by Patton Oswalt. The competition tests the nation’s intelligence based on a scientific survey. It’s not about what you learned at school or your ability to memorize facts. In each episode, 100 contestants from across the country compete for the chance to win up to $100,000. Throughout the game, the host asks a series of increasingly difficult, logic-based questions. This game does not test intelligence; instead, it inquires on the way your brain works through 15 entertaining questions, starting with the 90% question and ending with the toughest test of the night, the 1% question. A person who can answer the question that only 1% of America got right can win the grand prize.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

6/4 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like The 1% Club TV series on FOX and Prime Video? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?