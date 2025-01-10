Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season Three Ratings

FOX has recruited another batch of familiar faces to see how much physical discomfort they can endure. The ratings for this reality show haven’t been great, so it remains to be seen how much longer the network will endure mediocre viewership. Will the numbers improve this year? Will Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A physical competition series, the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test TV show is based on a British format. In season three, 16 household names train in Wales, the home of British Special Forces Selection, and will endure the harsh reality of ocean warfare. The recruits must learn the art of getting comfortable with being uncomfortable as they are faced with training challenges across the country’s vast terrain of both land and sea, including high-pressure hostage rescue, a treacherous ladder crossing between steep cliffs nearly 100 ft above the sea, a boat dunk drill where they will be submerged into the frigid ocean and tasked with performing essential survival duties, a surf immersion where they will have to control their panic in an exercise that takes them to the brink of drowning, and much more. The participants are Nathan Adrian, Stephen Baldwin, Alana Blanchard, Landon Donovan, Carey Hart, Brody Jenner, Marion Jones, Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, Cam Newton, Kayla Nicole, Kyla Pratt, Denise Richards, Christy Carlson Romano, Trista Sutter, Golden Tate, and Jordyn Wieber. They are led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Jason “Foxy” Fox, Mark “Billy” Billingham, and Jovon “Q” Quarles, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. In this experiment, there are no votes and no eliminations — just survival.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/10 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season two of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on FOX averaged a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.27 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 11, 2025, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?