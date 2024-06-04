Network: FOX, Prime Video

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 23, 2024 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Patton Oswalt (host).

TV show description:

A humorous game show, The 1% Club is based on the British game show of the same name.

The competition tests the nation’s intelligence based on a scientific survey. It’s not about what you learned at school or your ability to memorize facts.

In each episode, 100 contestants from across the country compete for the chance to win up to $100,000. Throughout the game, the host asks a series of increasingly difficult, logic-based questions.

This game does not test intelligence; instead, it inquires about the way your brain works through 15 entertaining questions, starting with the 90% question and ending with the toughest test of the night, the 1% question. A person who can answer the question that only 1% of America got right can win the grand prize.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

