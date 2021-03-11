Network: FOX
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing
TV show dates: March 10, 2021 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled
Performers include: Wayne Brady (host)
TV show description:
An unscripted series, the Game of Talents TV show is a hybrid of a large-scale variety show and an investigative game show. It’s based on a popular international format.
In each episode, two teams of contestants compete against each other as they attempt to figure out the surprising, mesmerizing – and sometimes bizarre – hidden talents of mystery performers. To make their guesses, the contestants must rely on their first impressions and a few clues.
With more than $200,000 on the line, which contestants can spot the fire dancer, the spider wrangler, the gospel singer, or the contortionist?
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD
