Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 10, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Wayne Brady (host)

TV show description:

An unscripted series, the Game of Talents TV show is a hybrid of a large-scale variety show and an investigative game show. It’s based on a popular international format.

In each episode, two teams of contestants compete against each other as they attempt to figure out the surprising, mesmerizing – and sometimes bizarre – hidden talents of mystery performers. To make their guesses, the contestants must rely on their first impressions and a few clues.

With more than $200,000 on the line, which contestants can spot the fire dancer, the spider wrangler, the gospel singer, or the contortionist?

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

