Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18? ABC Showrunner Prepared to End the Series

Grey’s Anatomy is returning from its hiatus tonight, and this could be the beginning of the end for the ABC drama. Talks for season 18 are currently taking place, but the cast and showrunner of the series are prepared for the series to end.

Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Jesse Williams, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary, Giacomo Gianniotti, Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli, Greg Germann, Richard Flood, and Anthony Hill star in the long-running drama, which has followed Meredith Grey (Pompeo) since the start of her medical career.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff said the following about the ABC drama’s future, per The Hollywood Reporter:

“I’m planning a season and a finale that could function as either a season finale or a series finale. I’m planning for both contingencies and it’s hard and it’s not ideal. It’s not where I wish we were. I’ve told them that I have to know before I’m making the finale what we’re making. Because there are a couple of character threads that will change. I’ve got plans for both contingencies. Either there will be closure or I will build something in that allows me to have a bit of a cliffhanger and a thread for next season.”

Station 19, a sister series to Grey’s Anatomy, is still up for renewal as well. Could fans see another spin-off in the future? Vernoff said the following about that possibility:

“It’s been so complicated and so difficult to come back to production during the pandemic. We are on fumes. I don’t really have creative space for imaginings of what might happen next year; I’m trying to get through this season. Once I know if this is the final season or not, I can start to try to imagine other things. But trying to simultaneously plan for the end of the series and the end of the season — if it’s not the end of the series — it’s like breaking two shows. That’s what I’ve got bandwidth for. That, Station 19 and Rebel. That’s enough.”

Viewers will need to wait to find out if this is the last season of Grey’s Anatomy. The series is still a big hit for the network, and Station 19 has helped breathe new life into the medical drama.

What do you think? Is it time for Grey’s Anatomy to end on ABC? Do you want an 18th season?