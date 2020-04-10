Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16; Hints of Unfilmed Finale to Air via Station 19

Grey’s Anatomy fans may get some closure after all. TVLine reports there are hints of the ABC TV show’s unfilmed season 16 finale in the upcoming season three finale of Station 19.

A long-running medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy revolves around the personal and professional lives of the surgical residents, fellows, and attendings in the surgical wing of the fictional Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington. The cast includes Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Giacomo Gianniotti, Greg Germann, Chris Carmack, and Jake Borelli.

Because of the ongoing cornavirus pandemic, Grey’s Anatomy shut down production before they could finish filming season 16. However, showrunner Krista Vernoff says not all is lost. Speaking to TVLine, she suggested there are hints of the ABC series’ finale in the final two episodes of Station 19‘s third season:

Ironically, when fans watch Episode 15 and 16 of Station 19, they will probably have a feeling of some of what we had planned for [the original Grey’s finale].”

ABC has not yet announced an airdate for the season three finale of Station 19 , but it will likely air in May. Grey’s Anatomy has already been renewed for a 17th season.

